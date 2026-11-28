Mikel Arteta has praised Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca as a "phenomenal guy" ahead of their Premier League clash, insisting City's recent dip is more about bad luck than poor performance. Both managers previously worked as assistants under Pep Guardiola before meeting as rivals in north London.
Arteta admires Maresca's analytical approach
Before Sunday's meeting at the Emirates Stadium, Mikel Arteta spoke warmly about Enzo Maresca, who took over at Manchester City this summer after a decade of Pep Guardiola's tenure. Both men previously served as assistants to Guardiola—Arteta from 2016 to 2019 and Maresca on City's treble-winning staff in 2022–23—before becoming rival managers.
"I know Enzo personally, but not that much to describe him. Everybody that has worked with him, [will say] he is a phenomenal guy. Someone that loves and breathes football, that is very, very analytical," Arteta said. "He was a great player already, and what he's done in his managerial career already, it's very, very impressive."
Why Arteta sees bad luck behind City's four-game run
Asked what separates City's fast start from their recent four-game winless run across all competitions, Arteta pushed back against the idea that their performances or form have collapsed.
"I don't think it's in form or in performance. I think as well that they've been very, very unlucky with certain results," Arteta said. "He is very smart to create changes, variations to adapt during the game in relation to what the game is happening, and he has a really clear idea and principles how he wants to play, and he's very good at transmitting that idea."
Learning from City's high standards in the Premier League
Arteta also reflected on the relationship between the two clubs after last season's title battle, noting how City's benchmark has pushed Arsenal to raise their own standards over the years.
"You admire the opposition, the level that they have and how they do things. You certainly learn from that, and that inspires you to go to a different level," Arteta added. "That's the level that City have brought to this league, which is unprecedented."
Former Guardiola lieutenants clash in north London
Now guiding opposing sides in the Premier League, Arteta and Maresca bring contrasting tenures into Sunday's high-profile showdown.
Arteta's long-standing project faces Maresca's evolving squad at the Emirates Stadium with key points at stake in the race near the top.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.