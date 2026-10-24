Mikel Arteta hits back! Arsenal boss sends firm 'beach' message to David Raya’s shock La Liga transfer admission

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has moved quickly to shut down any speculation regarding David Raya’s future after the Spanish goalkeeper expressed a desire to play in La Liga. The Gunners boss insists his number one choice between the sticks is going nowhere as the north London club looks to build on their recent Premier League title triumph.

Advertisement

Raya reveals La Liga ambitions

Despite enjoying a stellar period in north London, Raya recently sparked discussion back home following an interview with Marca. The Spain international admitted he harbours ambitions of eventually playing in his native country.

Raya was born in Catalonia but has spent his entire professional career in English football. He relocated to Lancashire at just 16 to join Blackburn Rovers, making 98 senior appearances and enjoying a brief loan at Southport before switching to Brentford in 2019.

Now established as one of Europe's elite shot-stoppers, the £27 million signing has cemented his status as Arsenal's undisputed number one after successfully displacing Aaron Ramsdale. However, his latest remarks suggested a potential future away from the Emirates Stadium.

Opening the door to Spain

Getty Images

Speaking to the Spanish press, Raya made no secret of his desire to eventually return to his homeland. The goalkeeper emphasised his appreciation for Spain's top flight, leaving the door open for a future move while acknowledging his current contentment in England.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Yes, I would love to. I would love to try out La Liga," Raya stated. "For now, I'm very happy here [at Arsenal], but I would certainly like to experience the Spanish league."

Related Topics

He added: "I think it's a very competitive league. Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I'm Spanish and I'd love to play there, that's for sure."

Arteta issues humorous response

Arteta was quick to address his goalkeeper's remarks, employing a touch of humour while making Arsenal's stance crystal clear. The manager firmly rejected any notion of an imminent departure.

Advertisement

"I think David has to play in Spain at some point, on the beach with his friends in the summer but for the next few years he needs to play here for Arsenal," Arteta quipped.

The Gunners are in a commanding position regarding Raya's future. The Catalan is tied to a contract running until 2028, reflecting his immense value to a side that just secured its first Premier League crown in 22 years and reached the Champions League final in Budapest.

Advertisement

Yashin Trophy awaits in London

Getty Images

Before resuming club duties, Raya is scheduled to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday. The Arsenal star is a strong contender for the Yashin Trophy, which recognises the world's best goalkeeper, following a remarkable campaign for both club and country.

Beyond individual accolades, Raya's immediate focus will be maintaining his exceptional form. Having already collected a Premier League title and a World Cup winner's medal with Spain in North America, the goalkeeper remains crucial to Arteta's pursuit of sustained domestic and European dominance.