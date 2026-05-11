Mexico’s new adidas third kit is a bold tribute to World Cup history

Mexico and adidas have unveiled a new third kit ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the shirt paying tribute to the country’s historic role as the first nation to host the tournament three times.

Built around the “Mexican Wa(y)ve” concept, the jersey features a tonal ‘MX’ graphic pattern throughout alongside a retro-inspired adidas Originals trefoil logo and the message “Somos México” (“We are Mexico”) stitched into the design.

The shirt is intended as a celebration of Mexican identity and football culture ahead of a home World Cup, with adidas describing the jersey as a symbol of unity between players and supporters.

“This new jersey represents much more than innovation in design; it is a manifestation of the Mexican spirit in each thread,” said Pablo Cavallaro, Senior Director of Brand Activation at adidas Mexico.

Alongside the on-pitch release, adidas has also launched a lifestyle collaboration with Someone Somewhere featuring handcrafted details created by artisan women from Puebla’s Sierra Norte region. The collection includes a special “Artisan JSY” version of the shirt with embroidered detailing and a polo-style collar.

adidas

Mexico will debut the new third jersey against the Ghana national football team on May 22, with the shirt available now through adidas, Fanatics and selected retailers.

Shop: Mexico 2026 World Cup Third Kit

The Mexico third jersey will be available to buy from May 11, 2026, via adidas, Fanatics and selected retailers.

It is expected to sell out quickly given its World Cup 2026 demand and limited lifestyle collaboration editions.

Read more about the FIFA World Cup 2026