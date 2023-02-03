Messi reveals when he will return ‘home’ to Barcelona as PSG contract extension saga drags on

- Argentina left Camp Nou in 2021
- Shattered records during time in Catalunya
- Deal in France continues to run down
WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen a Camp Nou comeback touted ever since financial difficulties in Catalunya forced him to sever ties with Barca as a free agent in 2021. Messi completed a switch to Paris Saint-Germain at that stage but has continued to generate talk of a return as his contract in France runs down towards the summer of 2023.
WHAT THEY SAID: Fresh terms are, however, expected to be signed at Parc des Princes – while there is plenty of speculation to suggest that Messi will head to MLS at some stage – and he has told Diario Ole of plans to head back to Spain: “When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have always left the door open for Messi to rejoin their ranks, with club president Joan Laporta stating on a regular basis that he would like to have the Argentine back – while Xavi, a former team-mate of the World Cup winner, now fills the managerial hot seat at Camp Nou.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? With Messi seemingly ruling out any possibility of returning to Barca in a playing capacity, his record for the Blaugrana appears set to remain at 672 goals through 778 appearances – with 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League collected over the course of those outings.