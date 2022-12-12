Speculation regarding Lionel Messi’s international future rages on, with Lionel Scaloni only able to say “we will see” when quizzed on the subject.

All-time great has 170 caps to his name

Leading another bid for World Cup glory

Could be his farewell tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing to earn a 171st cap for his country when Argentina take on Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Messi is hoping that there will be at least one more outing to come after that, as he looks to land an elusive global crown, but serious questions are being asked of whether the legendary forward is preparing to bid farewell to the grandest of international tournaments.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pressed again on whether Argentina are seeing the last of Messi in Qatar, Albiceleste coach Scaloni said: “We will see if he decides to continue playing or not and if we can continue enjoying watching him play football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina and Messi displayed all of their battling qualities to keep their World Cup dreams alive by edging out the Netherlands in a quarter-final penalty shootout, with Scaloni refusing to accept that his players acted out of line in a contest that delivered several flashpoints and a record-breaking 18 yellow cards.

Scaloni said of the feisty encounter: “The previous game was played the way we had to play it - from both teams - and that's football. Some games can happen, there can be arguments. That's why there is a referee. We need to put an end to this idea of Argentina not being good winners. We won the Copa America in Brazil with the most sporting behaviour. I am not convinced by this idea. We need to show our pride.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Argentina will lock horns with Croatia on Tuesday, with a place in the World Cup final against either France of Morocco up for grabs. Messi is hoping to grace such an occasion for the second time in his illustrious career – having suffered final heartache against Germany back in 2014.