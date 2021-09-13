FIFA 22 ratings: Messi confirmed as best player as PSG star edges Ronaldo to top spot

The Argentine forward, who moved from Barcelona to Paris in the summer, is the best individual footballer in the latest edition of the video game

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has been confirmed as the best player in the upcoming FIFA 22 video game.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the second-highest rated footballer in the latest edition of the popular franchise, while Messi's long-term rival, Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo, has to make do with being thirdoverall.

PSG have a strong showing in the list of the best players in the game, with Messi's team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar rated fifth and sixth, behind Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Veteran leads stacked field

Having brought the curtain down on his career as a one-club man this year following his move to Paris from Barcelona, Messi has still seen his final exploits at Camp Nou earn him top spot ahead of his rivals.

As part of a top three all arguably still at the peak of their powers, it is a tribute to their skill that they continue to dominate ahead of younger contemporaries such as Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who does not make the top 10.

Elsewhere, there are key spots for Tottenham forward and England captain Harry Kane after he went within a whisker of Euro 2020 glory this summer, while Jan Oblak is rewarded for a title-winning season in La Liga as top goalkeeper.

FIFA 22 best players in full

Rank Player Position FIFA 22 rating 1 Lionel Messi RW 93 2 Robert Lewandowski ST 92 =3 Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91 =3 Kevin De Bruyne CM 91 =3 Kylian Mbappe ST 91 =3 Neymar LW 91 =3 Jan Oblak GK 91 =8 Harry Kane ST 90 =8 N'Golo Kante CDM 90 =8 Manuel Neuer GK 90 =8 Marc-Andre ter Stegen GK 90 =12 Mohamed Salah RW 89 =12 Gianluigi Donnarumma GK 89 =12 Karim Benzema ST 89 =12 Virgil van Dijk CB 89 =12 Joshua Kimmich CDM 89 =12 Heung-min Son LM 89 =12 Alisson GK 89 =12 Thibaut Courtois GK 89 =12 Casemiro CDM 89 =12 Ederson GK 89 =12 Sadio Mane LW 89

The bigger picture

Virtually all of FIFA 22's top players will be in action later this week when they turn their attention to their respective European campaigns.

Article continues below

Messi, Lewandowski and Ronaldo will headline a week of Champions League action, while Kane will be the highest-ranked player competing in the newly-created Europa Conference League.

All will be hoping to set their respective sides on the path to continental glory, as the game begins a long, winding path to next spring's showpiece finals.

Further reading