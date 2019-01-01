Melbourne Victory sign Austrian midfielder Dobras

The German coach has made his second foreign signing in a week as he builds for the coming season

Melbourne Victory has continued their recent recruiting spree with the signing of Austrian playmaker Kristijan Dobras on a one-year contact.

The 26-year-old midfielder heads Down Under after leaving Austrian club Rheindorf Altach following a two-season stint.

Dobras is an left-footed attack-minded player who can slot in anywhere across the middle of the park - with his six strikes in 35 appearances for Rheindorf Altach emphasising his goal threat.

He has never played outside of - having also played for Rapid Wien, Wiener Neustadr and Sturm Graz.

"Kristijan is an exciting player who has developed a strong game in Austria,” Victory coach Marco Kurz said.



"We see a great opportunity for him to come to Victory and not only grow his game further, but also add a spark to our midfield, which we spoke about during our discussions with him.



"Thankfully these discussions with Kristijan proved very positive, and we’re lucky to have signed him for the season ahead.”

Dobras joins German defender Tim Hoogland, who committed his future to Victory last week, as the club's foreign signings to play alongside Swedish striker Ola Toivonen.

Victory still have two visa slots remaining as the continue to build their squad for their league campaign, which begins with a Melbourne derby on October 12.

Since being appointed as Kevin Muscat's replacement, Kurz has added Socceroo stars Robbie Kruse and Andrew Nabbout to the attack, while also bringing centre-half James Donachie back to the club.

It's a period of transition for the A-League giant, who has lost several quality players from last season's squad, including Keisuke Honda, Kosta Barbarouses, James Troisi and Terry Antonis.

While their attack looks strong with Kruse and Nabbout joining to supplement Toivonen, Dobras is Victory's first midfield signing as Kurz attempts to build an engine room for his squad

It's likely the German coach's final two foreign signings will be in the centre of park, with Leigh Broxham the only other experienced midfielder in the squad.

The club has also already been dumped out of the FFA Cup at the round-of-32 stage by Newcastle Jets after giving up a two-goal lead to lose 3-2.