Marco Kurz has added centre-backs Tim Hoogland and James Donachie to his Melbourne Victory squad for the coming season.

Donachie has sealed his return to the club he's played for 62 times, while Hoogland arrives in the A-League after a career spent in and .

The 34-year-old defender was most recently with VfL Bochum and crossed paths with Robbie Kruse at the club.

“I’m excited to join Melbourne Victory and by the new challenge that awaits me in ,” Hoogland said.



“I’ve heard great things about the club and about the A-League, and with Robbie and Marco there too, I will definitely feel at home.



“I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and start training.”

Victory now boast 18 contracted senior players for the coming season.