McKennie's return, Pulisic's absence and five things to watch in the USMNT's latest World Cup qualifiers

Gregg Berhalter's team is looking to build on taking five points from September's three qualifiers, but must do so without some key attacking pieces

Take a quick glance at the U.S. men's national team's latest squad and you will notice several missing pieces, as well as one big return.

Weston McKennie is back with the USMNT for their upcoming set of World Cup qualifiers. Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, meanwhile, are not, as the U.S. will be without two key stars for crucial games against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica.

It is a roster that features a different look than the one that collected five points from three matches in September, one that features several returning faces and a different dose of pace out wide.

Even without Pulisic and Reyna, this USMNT group is one loaded with young talent and players that will be desperate to prove themselves on the field and, in McKennie's case, in the locker room too.

With that said, here's five things to look for in October qualifiers:

McKennie's return

In the words of Berhalter himself, the USMNT have moved past the McKennie situation.

The Juventus midfielder is back in camp just a month after being sent home for violating team rules, though the midfielder does still have some work to do when it comes to earning back the trust of his team-mates and American soccer in general.

The best way to do that is on the field, and McKennie should get every chance to do so over the next few games.

“Weston’s a very dynamic midfielder,” Berhalter said. “He covers a ton of ground. He arrives in the penalty box. He can unbalance players with the ball dribbling, without the ball running, and, defensively, he's very strong.

"He's a top quality player. We're still waiting for him to hit the top form at Juventus and we know he can do it. We've seen him do it in the past, and but you know they're working with him hard. He's working hard on his game, and we're confident he's going to get to a good spot."

There is no doubt that the best version of the USMNT is the one that includes the best version of McKennie, and having him back gives the U.S. a massive advantage that they did not have last time around.

A different look up top

Berhalter showed faith in teenager Ricardo Pepi by starting him against Honduras, and the young forward paid him back in full with a debut performance to remember.

Having noted that, the U.S. heads into this window with a very different group up front, one spearheaded by Pepi and veteran Gyasi Zardes.

Gone are Josh Sargent and Jordan Pefok. Daryl Dike was also left out, giving the U.S. an entirely different look up top.

Berhalter says that was by design, as he believes Pepi and Zardes offer styles that should fit better against the teams on the schedule this month.

“The way we always want to play is to be aggressive,” Berhalter said, “to break lines, to play behind the back line and I think one of our benchmarks each game that we discussed with the team is runs behind the back line. I just didn't think we did that effectively enough, particularly in the first two games.

"You know when you have guys like Paul [Arriola], when you have guys like Brendan Aaronson, Gyasi, Ricardo Pepi, these guys will stretch the backline. Timmy Weah, he’ll stretch the backline and we'll look to get behind and that's a really important part of our game.

"What it does is opens up space in the midfield and lets us play more effectively."

Replacing Pulisic and Reyna

Despite all of those options in the attack, the U.S. is still without two of its most dynamic and creative attackers.

Christian Pulisic remains the USMNT's best attacking player, even if he has not had the chance to get going yet this season due to the coronavirus and injury issues.

And just behind him in that pecking order is Gio Reyna, another player that has been hampered by injuries since last camp.

And so the USMNT will have a very different look out wide. The return of Weah is a welcome one, especially with him in great form for Lille.

Aaronson, meanwhile, can be that cut-inside type of player similar to Reyna, while Arriola, like Weah, offers a bit more vertacality for the USMNT than what they had last camp.

Matthew Hoppe, meanwhile, is the 'Swiss Army Knife': a player that could play out wide or as a second forward.

None are Pulisic or Reyna, though, and none offer the type of pure playmaking ability that those two possess. Because of that, the U.S. will have to find new answers in the attack, especially in those moments where teams are bunkered in and that vertacality is hard to find.

Berhalter did hint that Pulisic or Reyna could come late if needed, but this is a good opportunity for the pool's other wingers to show the difference they can make.

Richards' chance to shine

After his performances this summer and during the first set of qualifiers, you can write Miles Robinson's name in Sharpee for one centerback spot.

The other, though, remains up in the air.

For years, one of those spots has belonged to John Brooks but, after another difficult set of qualifiers, the Wolfsburg star's spot is not as solidified as it once was.

He is still playing at a high level in Germany, and he is still far and away the USMNT's most experienced centerback, but this camp feels like a moment for Chris Richards to come into his own.

On loan at Hoffenheim from Bayern Munich, Richards is continuing to make his leap from young player to senior starter. He has earned three caps so far in his young USMNT career, but this is undoubtedly going to be his biggest test of his young career so far.

The hope is that Richards plays well enough to start at least one game next to Robinson during this window, giving the U.S. a chance to look at a potential defensive pairing of both the present and future.

But it will not be easy, with the likes of veterans like Brooks and Walker Zimmerman in camp alongside another youngster in Mark McKenzie.

This, though, is Richards' first real chance to show what he is about in a USMNT jersey as he looks to follow in Robinson's footsteps in seizing a more regular role.

Snubs galore

There are plenty of storylines centered around those that are in camp. There are also several centered around those that are not.

The aforementioned Sargent, Pefok and Dike have been left out, but there are plenty of others that just missed the cut.

“You have Matt Miazga, who’s playing for Alaves, they just beat Atletico Madrid. James Sands, who’s done a good job with us in the past," Berhalter said. “These are the really difficult decisions and we tried to put a balanced roster together that we feel can compete through all three games.”

“Konrad [de la Fuente] came back from camp and took some time to get back into his role in Marseille, but is still contributing there at a decent level,” Berhalter added. “He was another difficult decision.”

But one of the most surprising exclusions was that of a player that has yet to join a USMNT camp: Joe Scally.

The young fullback has asserted himself as a key piece of Borussia Monchengladbach's defense since the start of the Bundesliga season, winning the club's Player of the Month award in August before scoring his first Bundesliga goal against Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Despite missing out, Scally received a call from Berhalter last week, letting him know that he is in the USMNT picture.

“He’s a guy that we’re excited about," Berhalter said. "He has been playing in the Bundesliga as a wingback, sometimes a fullback and doing a decent job. But most impressive is that his age and that he’s able to compete at that level."

Julian Araujo (who may be closing in on an international decision soon), Ethan Horvath, Julian Green. The list of talented players who missed out goes on and on.

These are difficult choices for Berhalter, but they are certainly champagne problems for a program still sorting out its player pool.