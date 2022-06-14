Matic reunites with Mourinho again as ex-Man Utd midfielder joins Roma on a free transfer

The vastly-experienced Serbian is taking on a new challenge in Italy after spending the last eight-and-a-half years in English football

Nemanja Matic has reunited with Jose Mourinho for the third time in his career, with the Serbia midfielder linking up with Roma on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United.

The 33-year-old is ready to take on a new challenge in Italy after bringing a lengthy spell in English football to a close.

Matic moved on to Old Trafford in the summer of 2017 but, despite having an extension option in his deal with the Red Devils, feels the time is right to spread his wings again and open a new chapter in Serie A.

What Matic's salary and contract length at Roma?

Matic is approaching the end of his distinguished playing career, and as such has only been tied to an initial one-year contract at Roma.

That deal does, however, reportedly include the option of a 12-month extension if all parties agree to prolong their association in the summer of 2023.

He is set to earn a reported €6 million-a-year salary at Stadio Olimpico.

'Mourinho made joining Roma a straightforward call'

Speaking following the announcement of his move, Matic said: “I am pleased and honoured to be joining this club and I cannot wait to start the new season with my team-mates.

“Roma is a big club, with amazing fans and a coach, Jose Mourinho, who is well known to everyone – making the decision to come here very straightforward.

“I hope that by working together we are able to achieve some great things.”

Why does Mourinho love Matic so much?

Matic first signed for Chelsea in 2009, but was taken back to Stamford Bridge by Mourinho in January 2014 when a £40m ($50m) deal was agreed with Benfica.

The pair savoured Premier League title success in their one full season together, as the Blues returned to the summit of English football in 2014-15.

Matic would spend a further two campaigns in west London before a familiar Portuguese coach came calling in 2017.

He helped Manchester United to the FA Cup final in 2018, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chelsea.

Mourinho was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford in December of that year, but Matic stayed on to take his overall tally of appearances for the Red Devils to 189.

He will now be hoping to chase down more major silverware under a proven winner, with Roma still basking in the glow of their 2021-22 success in the inaugural Europa Conference League.

Which midfielders are Man Utd targeting to replace Matic?

While United have allowed Matic to depart as a free agent, they have also seen fellow midfielders Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard tread a similar path.

With proven international performers heading out the Old Trafford exits, it comes as no surprise to find that the Red Devils are being linked with a number of midfield reinforcements.

Erik ten Hag is inheriting the managerial reins at Premier League heavyweights this summer and is reported to have his sights set on a player that he knows well from his days at Ajax.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has emerged as a top target for United, with GOAL revealing that the Netherlands international could be lured away from Camp Nou for around €60m (£51m/$63m).

While De Jong would be another creative option for the Red Devils, interest in West Ham's more defensively-minded star Declan Rice also remains – although the England international will not come cheap as the Hammers hold out for a nine-figure asking price.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who continues to catch the eye at Lazio, has seen a big-money transfer to Manchester speculated on for some time, while Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United has emerged as a shock target given that few players cross the fierce divide between nothern rivals.

Funds are expected to be invested in United’s engine room this summer, but they also have the option of absorbing Donny van de Beek – another player that Ten Hag worked with at Ajax – back into their ranks from a loan spell at Everton, while England Under-21 international James Garner is returning from a promotion-winning stint at Nottingham Forest.

