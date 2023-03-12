‘Massive boost!’ - Martin Odegaard ‘excited’ to have Gabriel Jesus back in Arsenal’s Premier League title run-in

Martin Odegaard admits that Gabriel Jesus’ return to action for Arsenal has delivered a “massive boost” to the club’s Premier League title bid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international, who suffered a knee injury at the 2022 World Cup that required him to undergo surgery, stepped off the bench for the Gunners in their 3-0 win over Fulham. A 13-minute outing for the South American at Craven Cottage saw him get his first game time at club level since November, with Arsenal welcoming key men back into the fold as efforts to land an English top-flight crown are ramped up.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gunners captain Odegaard expects Jesus to make a telling contribution to the collective cause at Emirates Stadium, telling Sky Sports: "It's a massive boost. He's been out for a while now. We know what he’ll give to the team. We're excited to have him back."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During Jesus’ enforced absence, Mikel Arteta has bolstered his attacking unit by bringing in Leandro Trossard – and the Belgium international forward contributed three first-half assists against Fulham. Odegaard added on the impact made by a January arrival in north London: “He has brought some amazing things to the team. I love playing with him. He’s good to find the right pass. We’re really happy to have him on the team.”

DID YOU KNOW? Trossard is the first player since Santi Cazorla in 2012-13 to record a hat-trick of goals and a hat-trick of assists in a single Premier League campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal’s victory over Fulham has lifted them five points clear again of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, with Arteta’s side set to be back in action on Thursday when facing Sporting in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 encounter.