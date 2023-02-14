Mason Greenwood WON'T play for Man Utd this season as internal investigation continues

The England international, who was suspended by the Red Devils following his arrest in 2022, has seen all criminal charges against him dropped

Mason Greenwood has reportedly seen the rest of the 2022-23 campaign written off at Manchester United as the club continues an internal investigation.

The 21-year-old forward was suspended by the Red Devils shortly after his arrest in January 2022.

Greenwood has subsequently seen all charges relating to attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

While Greenwood has been cleared to resume his professional career, United are still looking into the events and accusations that led to the England international being taken into custody and subjected to a lengthy legal process.

The Daily Star reports that said investigation will not be completed any time soon, with Greenwood expected to sit out the remainder of the season at Old Trafford before a decision is made on his future.

United are said to be keen on reaching a conclusion in their case before the current campaign comes to a close, but they cannot offer any guarantees at this stage.

That situation is leaving Greenwood in limbo, with his contract – which is due to run until 2025 – continuing to have been paid throughout his suspension.

United have various options available to them when it comes to Greenwood, with it possible that he could be invited back to training, released as his contract is paid up or sold when the next transfer window opens for business.