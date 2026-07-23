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Manchester United Move Again to Complete Difficult Deal from Real Madrid

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LaLiga
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Manchester United
Real Madrid
A. Tchouameni
Casemiro
Spain
England
France
Brazil

Will Mourinho agree to let him go?

Manchester United have gone back in for the Real Madrid man during the current summer transfer window, having already been knocked back once. 

United are hunting for a midfielder after Brazilian Casemiro left for Inter Miami in the United States.

According to "The Sun", Aurélien Tchouaméni looked set to stay at Real Madrid after approaches last winter and at the start of the current summer window. He was even close to extending his contract.

Now United have asked about Tchouaméni again. The French midfielder remains one of the options on the table for a side still searching for a specialist defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro.

His profile ticks every box United want: a young player who can anchor the midfield and bring balance to the team.

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New arrivals André Santos and Youri Tielemans lean towards attack. The French international, by contrast, is a natural defensive midfielder.

 There is a catch. José Mourinho is counting on Tchouaméni for the 2026-2027 season, and prising him away will be no easy task for United.

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