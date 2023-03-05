Man Utd chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Old Trafford songs

Heading to the Theatre of Dreams for a match this season? Here's a taste of the soundtrack you can expect to hear at the home of the Red Devils

Manchester United have one of the richest supporters' cultures in English football - and their large collection of chants are evidence of it.

Red Devils fans pack out Old Trafford and away sections alike week in, week out, with tickets to see United almost always a hot commodity. A vast Stretford End songbook has developed over the years as a result, and GOAL has collected videos and lyrics to some of the most popular chants being sung at United games.

If you're heading to the Theatre of Dreams this season, brush up with the list below - but be warned that some of the clips contain strong language.

  1. Harry Maguire
  2. We Shall not be Moved
  3. Hello, Hello
  4. You are my Solskjaer
  5. U-N-I-T-E-D
  6. We Love United
  7. Glory, Glory Man United
  8. 20 Times
  9. Take me Home
  10. United Calypso
  11. Matt Busby's Aces
  12. Michael Carrick
  13. Ooh Aah Cantona
  14. George Best
  15. Anthony Martial
  16. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Harry Maguire!

M, U, F, C!
Harry Maguire!
Harry Maguire!
He f*cked off Leicester,
For Manchester,
His head's f*cking massive!
(Repeat)


We shall not be moved

We shall not, we shall not be moved

We shall not, we shall not be moved

Just like the team that's gonna win the Football League (again)

We shall not be moved


Hello, Hello

Hello, hello

We are the Busby Boys

Hello, hello

We are the Busby Boys

And if you are a City fan surrender or you'll die

We all follow United


You Are My Solskjaer

You are my Solskjaer
My Ole Solskjaer

You make me happy

When skies are grey

Oh Alan Shearer

Was f*cking dearer

So please don't take

My Solskjaer away


U-N-I-T-E-D

U-N-I-T-E-D

United are the team for me

With a knick-knack paddy-whack

Give a dog a bone

Why don't City f*** off home


We love United

We love United, we do

We love United, we do

We love United, we do

Oh, United we love you


Glory, Glory Man United

Glory, glory Man United

Glory, glory Man United

Glory, glory Man United

As the Reds go marching on, on, on!


20 Times

Twenty times, twenty times, Man United

Twenty times, twenty times, I say

Twenty times, twenty times, Man United

Playing football the Matt Busby way


Take Me Home

Take me home, United Road

To the place, I belong

To Old Trafford, to see United

Take me home, United Road


United Calypso

Manchester, Manchester United

A bunch of bouncing Busby Babes

They deserve to be knighted

When they're playing in your town

Get yourself to that football ground

Take a lesson, you will see

Football taught by Matt Busby


Matt Busby's Aces

Oh, me lads

You should've seen us coming

Fastest team in the league

Just to see us running

All me lads and lasses

With smiles upon their faces

Walking down the Warwick Road

To see Matt Busby's aces


Michael Carrick

It's Carrick, you know

It's hard to believe it's not Scholes

It's Carrick, you know


Ooh Aah Cantona

What a friend we have in Jesus

He's our saviour from afar

What a friend we have in Jesus

And his name is Cantona

Ooh aah, Cantona

Ooh aah, Cantona

Ooh aah, ooh aah, ooh aah, Cantona

Ooh aah, Cantona


George Best

I'm going on up to the spirit in the sky

That's where I'm gonna go when I die

And when I die and they lay me to rest

I'm gonna go on the p*** with Georgie Best


Anthony Martial

Tony Martial came from France

The English press said he had no chance

Fifty million down the drain

Tony Martial scores again


Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he is our Swedish hero

On a free from PSG, he cost us f***ing zero

Six-foot-five, hard as f***, he gets the Reds excited

Stick your City up your a*** 'cos we are Man United

