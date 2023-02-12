Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Manchester City against Aston Villa in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester City are set to take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in an important Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Sky Blues lost their last Premier League fixture 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur and continue to remain five points behind league leaders Arsenal. They have now lost three matches out of their last six outings in all competitions.

After a four-match unbeaten run in the league, Villa lost 4-2 against Leicester City in their last fixture. They are currently 11th on the league table with 28 points from 21 games

It's a must-win game for Pep Guardiola's team if they want to remain in the hunt for the title.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Aston Villa Date: February 12, 2023 Kick-off: 11:30 am ET, 4:30 pm GMT, 10:00 pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and streamed live on Sky Go app in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Star Sports network has broadcast rights for Premier League games in India, with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network NBC Sports UK Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go India Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Manchester City team news & squad

John Stones, who picked up a hamstring injury against Arsenal in the FA Cup tie, is still out of action but Guardiola will be relieved that Phil Foden has recovered from his illness and is back in the squad.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Aston Villa team news & squad

Jed Steer and Diego Carlos continue to remain out of action while Bertrand Traore has returned from his injury layoff and has re-joined full training.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey