Manchester City tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Manchester City enter a new era under Enzo Maresca, who replaces Pep Guardiola after his decade in charge ended with the club finishing runners-up to Arsenal, softened by an FA Cup and EFL Cup double. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Sun 23 Aug 2026, 14:00 Manchester City vs Bournemouth Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Selhurst Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00 Manchester City vs Coventry City Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 Manchester United vs Manchester City Old Trafford (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00 Manchester City vs Sunderland Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 Liverpool vs Manchester City Anfield (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 Manchester City vs Ipswich Town Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 Aston Villa vs Manchester City Villa Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00 Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City The City Ground (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 Manchester City vs Fulham Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 Arsenal vs Manchester City Emirates Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 Manchester City vs Leeds United Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 Brentford vs Manchester City Gtech Community Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 Manchester City vs Chelsea Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 Manchester City vs Hull City Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 Newcastle United vs Manchester City St. James' Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 Everton vs Manchester City Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 Leeds United vs Manchester City Elland Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City American Express Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Arsenal Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 Fulham vs Manchester City Craven Cottage (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Newcastle United Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 Hull City vs Manchester City MKM Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 Manchester City vs Everton Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 Coventry City vs Manchester City Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Manchester United Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Manchester City Vitality Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Manchester City Stamford Bridge (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Brentford Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Liverpool Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Manchester City Portman Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00 Manchester City vs Aston Villa Etihad Stadium (Home) Premier League Tickets Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 Sunderland vs Manchester City Stadium of Light (Away) Premier League Tickets

How to buy Manchester City tickets?

Purchase through Manchester City's official ticket portal, the first-hand retailer for home tickets. Clubs allocate tickets in three stages: first to season ticket holders, then to members by loyalty points, and finally to the public in General Sale. You can also book through secondary sellers like StubHub.

How to buy Manchester City season tickets?

Season tickets are the only guaranteed way to attend every home game, but are not currently available for new buyers. Keep tabs on the official ticket portal for updates, and note you must be a club member to purchase one when availability returns.

How can I buy Manchester City away tickets?

Purchase through the club's official website, as with home matches, requiring a City membership. You can also try the opponent's club website, though membership there is typically required too.

Everything you need to know about Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have played at the Etihad Stadium, originally built for the 2002 Commonwealth Games, since 2003. Capacity currently stands at 55,097, making it one of the larger grounds in the Premier League.

The best way to travel there is by public transport. The Metrolink runs from Manchester Piccadilly to the Etihad Campus stop in under 10 minutes, with trams running five times an hour on matchdays. The neighbouring Holt Town and Velopark stops stay closed for at least an hour after full-time. Parking can be booked in advance, though space is limited.