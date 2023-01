Manchester City have announced that 20-year-old midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined the club from Velez Sarsfield.

Perrone joins Man City

Will move after Under-20 tournament

Follows in footsteps of Julian Alvarez

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League champions Man City have confirmed the signing of Velez Sarsfield starlet Maximo Perrone. The midfielder has signed a five-and-half year deal with Pep Guardiola's side and will join after the Under-20 South American Championship in Colombia.

