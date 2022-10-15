Man Utd's Greenwood charged with attempted rape & assault

The 21-year-old was arrested in January and now faces prosecution

Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, it has been confirmed.

Greenwood was arrested in January this year and was subsequently released on bail. He was also suspended by United indefinitely while the investigation took place.

The 21-year-old will now be charged with the offences after evidence from Greater Manchester Police was reviewed.

The news comes on the same day that Greenwood was arrested for an alleged breach of his bail.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," said a statement from Janet Potter, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West.

“All three counts relate to the same complainant.

“Specialist rape prosecutors from CPS North West’s complex casework unit authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Greater Manchester Police.

“The defendant’s first court appearance will take place on Monday 17 October at Greater Manchester magistrates’ court.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”