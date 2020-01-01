Man Utd & PSG-linked Doucoure says move would be easy if Watford received suitable bid

The highly-rated midfielder has seen his efforts for the Hornets draw admiring glances, with it possible that he could secure a switch in the summer

Abdoulaye Doucoure has sparked talk of interest from and and claims he could “easily” head for the exits at over the summer.

The highly-rated midfielder has been in English football since the summer of 2016 and, after a slow start was made to his time at Vicarage Road, experience has seen the 27-year-old’s stock rise.

He is now said to be attracting admiring glances from Old Trafford and Parc des Princes, while are another of his reported suitors.

Doucoure is ruling nothing out when it comes to his future, with it his opinion that Watford would sanction a move if a suitable bid is tabled in upcoming transfer windows.

He told Canal+: "If a big club manages to make an interesting offer for me, of course the club will let me leave, easily.

"A club that plays in the is the goal, but I don’t have a particular one in mind.

"We’re little by little arriving at the end of the cycle. Maybe the club [Watford] has certain expectations for me, I don’t really know them yet, but I can still progress and still do good things, so if I were to change clubs, it would be to go up a level."

Doucoure may have a number of options to consider at the end of the season.

A spell at PSG would hold obvious appeal to any French player, given their dominance of the scene, but an extended stay in the Premier League would be the preference for a man who has taken in over 100 appearances in the English top-flight.

"I’m happy in the Premier League," added Doucoure.

"I want to stay in the Premier League, that’s my main wish. Then we’ll see what’s on offer, or not, for me this summer.”

Doucoure is also looking to enhance his claims to a first senior international call-up with his performances in the present and future, with the former U21 star eligible for both Les Bleus and Mali.

He said: “To play for France is still a dream, it is something that I will fight for as long as possible. I think I am of an age where I still have time. My decision is not final.

"Of course I am targeting France but Mali has never approached me. We will see in the years to come."