‘Man Utd is the prize for Ighalo’s hard work’ – Red Devils striker ‘reaping what he deserves’, says agent

The Nigerian frontman has linked up with the club he supported as a boy on an initial loan deal, with a positive impact made at Old Trafford

are the “prize” for all of the hard work that Odion Ighalo has put in down the years, says his agent Patrick Bastianelli, with the Nigerian striker “reaping what he deserves”.

The 30-year-old frontman was acquired by the Red Devils on the final day of the winter transfer window in an initial loan agreement with Shanghai Shenhua.

Having been plying his trade in , questions were asked of whether the former man was the right option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

A boyhood United fan has, however, silenced his critics his style with four goals through eight appearances – including a stunning individual effort in a Europa League win over LASK.

It is now being suggested that a permanent move could be on the cards for Ighalo, once competitive football resumes, and Bastianelli says a long-term deal would be just reward for the experienced frontman.

He told Tuttosport: “Odion is reaping what he deserves after many sacrifices, after many years around Europe.

“Manchester is a prize for everything he’s shown in recent years.”

Ighalo has seen his professionalism earn plenty of plaudits since linking up with United, while there can be no denying his ability in the final third of the field.

“It’s part of his character, of his great seriousness,” added Bastianelli.

“He scored many goals. He always has a positive attitude.

“Odion is a person who always looks ahead, always in a positive way.”

Ighalo has made no secret of the fact that he is living the dream since securing a switch to United.

He is determined to make the most of that opportunity, despite the enforced break currently being taken in, and has already made plenty of happy memories.

Bastianelli added, with Ighalo’s first goal for the Red Devils having come in a continental clash with : “It was also exciting for us to see his reaction, the happiness in his eyes. Couldn’t believe it…”

Ighalo, who has quickly proved his worth to Solskjaer, will be hoping that there are many more efforts to come once football resumes on the back of the coronavirus outbreak.