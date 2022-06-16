'I'll show Man Utd they made a mistake!' - Pogba delivers brutal parting message & aims to haunt Red Devils at next club

The World Cup-winning midfielder is leaving Old Trafford as a free agent this summer after six testing years with the Premier League heavyweights

Paul Pogba has vowed to show Manchester United that they “made a mistake” in allowing him to hit free agency, with the France international midfielder questioning why he was not offered a new contract sooner at Old Trafford.

The enigmatic 29-year-old is preparing to take on another new challenge after allowing his deal with Premier League heavyweights to run down – with GOAL able to confirm that a retracing of steps to Serie A giants Juventus is now on the cards.

Pogba is looking for a change of scenery after six testing years in England that saw him break transfer records in an £89 million ($108m) move, collect three trophies under Jose Mourinho in his debut campaign with the Red Devils, but ultimately struggle to find the form that would have allowed critics to be won over.

What has Pogba said about Man Utd?

Pogba is eager to silence his doubters in whatever the future holds for him, with there a desire on his part to prove a serious point to those that he is leaving behind at Old Trafford.

He has said in his new Amazon Prime documentary: “My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

“And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United has come to an end 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/1yNp4Wmlt6 — GOAL (@goal) June 1, 2022

United did attempt to tie Pogba down to a new deal during the summer of 2021, with improved terms put to him despite already pulling in a reported £290,000-a-week wage packet.

Mino Raiola, who sadly passed away in April, can be seen in a show dubbed ‘The Pogmentary’ discussing an offer from United with one of his more high-profile clients.

Pogba, though, is clearly unimpressed at seeing the Red Devils wait until 12 months from his expiry date before entering into talks, with the Frenchman saying: “How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing?

“Never seen that.”

Why did Pogba struggle at Man Utd?

Pogba, who graduated out of United’s famed academy system to make his senior debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, was considered by many to be a serious Ballon d’Or contender when he returned to Manchester in 2016.

He is walking away from United after 226 appearances, but he contributed only 39 goals across those outings and never found a settled role in ever-changing systems that allowed him to produce his best on a regular basis.

Raiola said of those struggles: “We must try to make you feel as good as when you are with the French national team.

“You’re different with them. You understand? You’re another Pogba with the Manchester United team. It’s not normal.

“With the France team, you’re the real Pogba, the Pogba of Juventus, the Pogba that everyone loves. With Manchester, there’s something blocking you.”

Article continues below

When will the Paul Pogba documentary be released?

The Pogmentary launches exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 17.

The production, which can be streamed around the world, will offer supporters an insight into what life is really like for Pogba away from the football pitch.

Further reading