Man Utd keeper Pereira secures loan move

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the 2018-19 campaign in Portugal and follows Matty Willock out of Old Trafford on deadline day

Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira has joined Belgian club KV Kortrijk on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old made nine league appearances during a loan spell at Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal during the fist half of the season, and would have been United's fourth-choice keeper behind David de Gea, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant had he stayed at Old Trafford.

Pereira, who was born in Switzerland but has played for Portugal at Under-21 level, has previously had temporary spells at Rochdale and Belenenses of the Portuguese top flight as well after graduating from the Reds' youth team.

He was much admired by former Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho, who had commented Pereira could become "the Portuguese goalkeeper of the next generation".

The stopper joins midfielder Matty Willock in making a loan move away from Old Trafford on deadline day.

Willock joined Crawley Town for the remainder of the season earlier today, having also spent the first half of the campaign away from the club.

During a temporary stint with St Mirren the 22-year-old made 13 appearances north of the border, but now links up with Crawley who sit 16th in League 2.

However, Timothy Fosu-Mensah has apparently turned down a number of loan offers after only playing 34 minutes of football since Claudio Ranieri replaced Slavisi Jokanovic at Fulham.

Huddersfield Town are reported to be one of the clubs who contacted Fosu-Mensah over a potential switch, but the defender is now expected to stay at Craven Cottage.

Marouane Fellaini also is expected to secure a move out of Manchester though, having been spotted at an airport in Brussels.

Article continues below

United have agreed a £10 million deal with Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng, and the Belgium international is set to sign a three-year deal after falling out of favour under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But the Reds did tie down Anthony Martial to a five-year contract on Wednesday after the Frenchman has put in a number of impressive performances in recent weeks.

Spain goalkeeper De Gea is apparently also close to committing his future to United and could sign a long-term deal soon.