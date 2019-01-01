Off to China? Fellaini spotted at airport as he prepares to complete Man Utd exit

The Belgian star is set to leave Old Trafford after six years of service, with a switch to the Chinese Super League now imminent

midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been spotted at an airport in Brussels ahead of a proposed £10m ($13m) transfer to on deadline day.

As confirmed by Goal, United had been in discussions with a Chinese Super League club over a deal for Fellaini, with the 31-year-old having now reportedly agreed on personal terms over a three-year deal with Shandong Luneng.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho insisted he wanted him to stay at the club while he was in charge last year, as he became the focal point of the Portuguese manager's side.

However, Fellaini has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford after the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker boss in December and has yet to appear from the start under the Norwegian, with a calf injury having also held him back.

The Red Devils have won eight of Solskjaer's first nine matches in charge to re-emerge as contenders for a top-four finish, but Fellaini has only played a bit-part role.

The Belgium international was left out of the matchday squad for United's 2-2 home draw against Burnley on Tuesday, with his departure already sanctioned by the club.

And Fellaini posted an image on his Instagram story at an airport in the Belgian capital on Thursday, with the caption 'Let's go', suggesting he's on his way to complete his move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, the veteran midfielder will put pen to paper on a lucrative £200,000 per week contract with Shandong Luneng, having already passed a medical.

Article continues below

During his time at United, he split opinion amongst fans and experts with his unique physical style which saw him often labelled as a one-dimensional player.

Fellaini will finish his time Old Trafford with 177 appearances to his name, with the former midfielder having scored 22 goals for the club.

He signed from back in 2013 for a £27m ($35m) fee and went on to win the , and with the Red Devils.