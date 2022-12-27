Man Utd 'have to get a striker in' to replace Ronaldo, insists Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Manchester United "have to get a striker in" to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the January window.

Ronaldo left Old Trafford in November

United looking for replacements in January

Ten Hag could promote attacker within

WHAT HAPPENED? Ten Hag is looking to bolster United's attack following the departure of the Portugal superstar last month. The Dutchman is open to making a signing if the right quality player becomes available but is also assessing whether one of United's young forwards can make the step up.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Two things," Ten Hag told reporters. "Impulse can come out of our own club, see [Alejandro] Garnacho, see [Anthony] Elanga, see [Facundo] Pellistri, who made a good impression at the World Cup and also in training. That is first.

"Second, yes, we are aware we lost a striker, so I think we have to get a striker in, but it has to be the right one. The right one is a player that brings quality to the team, not just adding to the squad because that only gives you problems. And, you know the criteria is high here at Manchester United."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Garnacho showed he can be the man for the big occasion when he netted a last-gasp winner at Fulham before the World Cup break. However, a club of United's size will almost certainly be looking to add proven scoring quality to help Marcus Rashford and Co boost their overall goals tally in the second half of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford.