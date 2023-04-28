Man Utd-linked Harry Kane holds ‘honest conversation’ with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy amid mounting transfer talk

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason admits that Harry Kane has held an “honest conversation” with club chairman Daniel Levy regarding future plans.

Striker approaching final year of contract

Yet to win a trophy in north London

Linked with a summer move elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific frontman, who has become Spurs and England’s all-time leading scorer this season, continues to see questions asked of how long he will be sticking around in north London. That is because he is approaching the final year of his current contract and has offered no indication that an extension will be signed. Uncertainty there has caught the eye of Manchester United and Bayern Munich, among others, with Tottenham eager to know where they stand as they run the risk of missing out on a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mason, who has inherited managerial reins following the sudden departures of Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini, has said of in-house discussions with Kane following a period of much change: “I think it was important [for Levy] to understand where the players' heads were at in that moment. It was an honest conversation of where everyone is at and what we need to try to do to give us the best possible chance to finish the season with something.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has offered little indication as to where his head is at, but the 29-year-old has admitted in the past that he would like to bring a career-long wait for major silverware to a close at some stage – with Spurs guaranteed to end the 2022-23 campaign empty-handed.

WHAT NEXT? United may decide to test Tottenham’s resolve if their domestic rivals miss out on the top four this season, with the path seemingly being cleared for them as Spurs struggle for consistency and Bundesliga giants Bayern concede that they will not be paying €100 million (£88m/$110m) for any player in the summer transfer window.