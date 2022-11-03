Who could Man Utd & Barcelona get in the Europa League knockout play-off round & why do Arsenal get a bye? Seeding & draw procedure explained

The race is on for major honours, with frustrated Champions League outfits preparing to drop into UEFA’s second tier competition

The group stage of the 2022-23 Europa League is coming to a close, with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal still in the hunt for continental silverware.

Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla are also preparing to drop into the competition after seeing their respective Champions League campaigns brought to a premature conclusion, with there some heavyweight outfits looking to get their hands on a prestigious major honour.

Who could be paired together in the knockout play-off round and which sides are progressing straight to the last-16? GOAL takes a look…

What is the Europa League knockout play-off round & which teams are involved?

The knockout play-off round of the Europa League serves as a bridge between the group stage and the last-16.

The eight sides that finished as runners-up in their respective groups are given another shot at prolonging their European adventure, while eight third-placed sides from the Champions League enter the fray.

The runners-up from the previous stage of Europa League action are seeded and paired with a team dropping out of UEFA’s elite club competition.

Manchester United head into the final round of group fixtures sat second in their group, with a win by two clear goals required away at Real Sociedad in order for Erik ten Hag’s side to leapfrog their Spanish opponents.

If they do end up filling a runner-up spot, then the Red Devils could be handed a reunion with Paul Pogba and Juventus in the knockout play-offs.

Arsenal currently top Group A, with only one more outing against FC Zurich left to take in, meaning that they should avoid the likes of Barca and Ajax for now.

Teams in the Europa League knockout play-off round

Team Country PSV Netherlands Rennes France Ludogorets Bulgaria Union Berlin Germany Manchester United England Sturm Graz Austria Qarabag Azerbaijan Monaco France Ajax Netherlands Bayer Leverkusen Germany Barcelona Spain Sporting CP Portugal Red Bull Salzburg Austria Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine Sevilla Spain Juventus Italy

Table correct prior to final round of group games on November 3, 2022

Why do some teams get a bye to the last-16 of the Europa League?

The eight teams to have topped their respective standings in the group stage of the 2022-23 Europa League progress straight to the last-16.

Finishing in first place ensures that two more games do not have to be added to already packed schedules, which in theory offers those concerned a kinder run through to the business end of continental competition.

Group winners will be seeded in the last-16 draw and face one of the victors from the knockout play-off round - with the second legs of those contests guaranteed to be at home, while teams from the same country will be kept apart.

Teams in the Europa League last 16

Team Country Arsenal England Fenerbahce Turkey Real Betis Spain Union Saint-Gilloise Belgium Real Sociedad Spain Lazio Italy Freiburg Germany Ferencvaros Hungary

Table correct prior to final round of group games on November 3, 2022

When is the draw for the Europa League knockout play-off round & when will the games take place?

The draw for the Europa League knockout play-off round will take place at 12pm GMT (8am ET) on Monday November 7, 2022.

The games themselves are pencilled in for February 16 and 23, with ties in the last-16 due to be staged on March 9 and 16.

All of those still involved are looking to make their way to the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31.