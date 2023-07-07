‘Man City winning too much, like Red Bull!’ - Man Utd fan & F1 superstar Max Verstappen urges rivals of Premier League champions to ‘get better’

Manchester United fan Max Verstappen admits Manchester City are “winning too much” for his liking, but accepts that he is doing likewise at Red Bull.

Guardiola's side won Treble in 2022-23

Work for Red Devils and Co to do

Motorsport star enjoying Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Formula One superstar, who is now a two-time World Champion, continues to dominate the motorsport scene – with rival drivers left trailing in his wake. City have hit a similar purple patch in footballing terms, having completed a historic Treble last season, and Verstappen says those looking to chase Pep Guardiola’s side down need to “get better”.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Dutch F1 icon has told talkSPORT of following football and the similarities between leading outfits at the top of two global sporting institutions: "I'm a United fan. It's not like I'm a die-hard United fan. I mean, I'm talking to Virgil [van Dijk] and Liverpool players, stuff like that. For me, I enjoy it when I see a great football match and I think the Premier League is the best league out there. It has a lot of great players. I think Man City are winning a little bit too much, but then again, I can say the same thing about us [Red Bull]. The other teams need to get better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verstappen is also a fan of international football, but has seen the Netherlands endure a disappointing run of form following the return of Ronald Koeman as boss. He added: “It's a tough one, I think. At the moment we're still not where we want to be. With Koeman back in charge I hope it's going to go down well. I'm a big fan but I'm also realistic. At the moment we're not the best national team out there, but you don't need to be the best team out there if you play well together, you don't need one superstar, it's all about getting your tactics right. Let's see, they just need to play a bit more together instead of swapping players in and out.”

WHAT NEXT? The Netherlands are in the process of working their way through qualification for Euro 2024, City and United are readying themselves for the return of Premier League action in August, while Verstappen and Red Bull are hoping to get themselves on the podium once more at this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.