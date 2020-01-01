Man City legend Silva includes Man Utd rivals in list of greatest team-mates and opponents

The World Cup-winning Spaniard has spent 10 years in English football, allowing him to play with and against some iconic figures of the modern era

stalwart David Silva has played with and against some of the finest talent the Premier League has ever seen during his time in football, and has even found room for some United rivals in his break down of the very best.

After 10 memorable years at the Etihad Stadium, a World Cup winner is preparing to bid farewell to the Blues to the end of his current contract. At 34 years of age, Silva will be severing ties with City when the 2019-20 campaign comes to a close – whenever that many be.

He will walk away with four title triumphs to his name, along with five League Cup successes and two wins.

The former international is already assured of a place alongside the Premier League greats, while being held in the highest regard at City, but he has always been a humble performer who shuns the limelight.

Silva is happy to let others dominate the headlines, with there plenty who have fallen into that category – both team-mates and opponents – during his decade of service in Manchester.

“The Premier League is a top competition and during these 10 years I played alongside and against very good players,” Silva told CityTV.

“Naming one would be unfair. In my team, Kun [Aguero] has scored a lot of goals and very important ones, Yaya [Toure’]s role was fundamental when he was at his peak, Vinnie [Kompany] because the hierarchy he had on the team and on the defence, Joe Hart too.

“When I first arrived, Joe, Garth Barry, James Milner. They were great players, but they also make things easier for me, they really helped me to settle.”

Of those he has lined up against, Silva admits that neighbours on the other side of Manchester have possessed some world-class talent down the years.

He added: “I can name a lot of rivals too. [Frank] Lampard, who was my team-mate too, his stats were amazing and he was a great man too. There are a lot of Spanish players too like Fernando Torres, Cesc [Fabregas], who has also done great things in the Premier League.

“Players that are part of the competition like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes the Neville brothers. They were all fantastic players and very passionate for their club and the national team too.”