Man City player ratings vs Brighton: Rayan Cherki and Vitor Reis shine despite penalty drama

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Manchester City secured their progression in the Carabao Cup following a tense 2-2 draw with Brighton that was decided by a penalty shootout. The match featured standout performances from summer arrivals and youth prospects alike in a high-octane tactical battle at the Etihad.

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Manchester City progressed to the next round of the Carabao Cup after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion was ultimately settled by a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout. In a match of high tactical complexity, Malick Yalcouyé opened the scoring for the visitors at the half-hour mark, only for Mateo Kovacic to restore parity ten minutes later with a composed finish. The second half followed a similar pattern of trading blows, as Georginio Rutter put Brighton ahead early in the period before City defender Vitor Reis found the net in the 72nd minute to ensure the game headed to spot-kicks.

Structurally, City looked to dominate the half-spaces, with Rayan Cherki operating as the primary creative fulcrum. Despite controlling 57% of the possession, Enzo Maresca's side struggled to contain Brighton's efficiency on the break, conceding three big chances. The shootout provided a nervy finish for the Etihad faithful; while Mateo Kovacic saw his effort saved, Geronimo Rulli emerged as the hero by denying Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk, allowing the hosts to advance 4-3 on penalties.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gerónimo Rulli - 8/10

While he conceded twice during regulation, Rulli was the difference-maker when it mattered most. He made 4 crucial saves during the 90 minutes against an xG against of 2.03, but his legend was secured in the shootout, saving two penalties to guide City through.

Rico Lewis - 6/10

Typical of his hybrid role, Lewis spent much of the game drifting into central areas to provide numerical superiority in midfield. He registered one shot that was blocked in the 68th minute and was replaced by Abdukodir Khusanov in the 76th minute as City looked for more defensive solidity.

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Vitor Reis - 9/10

A towering performance from the centre-back. Not only did he score the crucial equaliser in the 72nd minute, but he led the team in several statistical categories, including accurate passes (58) and defensive interventions (16). He was the structural heartbeat of the backline.

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Marc Guéhi - 7/10

A calm presence alongside Reis. Guéhi nearly scored in the 43rd minute with a header from a corner that was blocked. He was instrumental in City winning 75 duels across the team, providing the physical edge needed to compete with Rutter.

Midfield

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Kovacic displayed his usual press-resistance and scored City's first goal in the 40th minute to make it 1-1. However, his rating is slightly tempered by a saved penalty in the shootout, which briefly put City's progression in jeopardy.

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Ayyoub Bouaddi - 6/10

A steady performance in the double pivot during the first half. He helped maintain City's rhythm but was sacrificed at half-time for Aït-Nouri as Maresca looked to adjust the tactical shape of the wings.

Nico O'Reilly - 6/10

The youngster showed flashes of his technical ceiling but struggled to impose himself fully on a congested central zone. He worked hard in the engine room before being replaced by Enzo Fernández in the 87th minute.

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Attack

Phil Foden - 7/10

Operating from the right, Foden was a constant threat even if the final ball didn't always come off. He showed nerves of steel in the shootout, clinically dispatching the opening penalty to set the tone for the hosts.

Rayan Cherki - 8/10

The most active creative spark on the pitch. Cherki took a team-high 6 shots, testing Jason Steele on multiple occasions. Having also converted his spot-kick in the shootout, his overall contribution to City's attacking transitions was essential throughout the 90 minutes.

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Allan Elias - 5/10

A relatively quiet outing for the left-sided attacker. He managed one off-target effort just before the break and struggled to beat Brighton's Costinha in one-on-one situations. He was replaced by Jérémy Doku after 61 minutes.

Floyd Samba - 5/10

Leading the line, Samba found it difficult to escape the attentions of Boscagli. With zero shots on target and limited involvement in the build-up, he was substituted at the half-time interval for Ryan McAidoo.

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Substitutes & Manager

Rayan Aït-Nouri - 6/10

Introduced at half-time for Bouaddi. Provided more width and energy down the flank, allowing City to stretch the Brighton defence during the second-half comeback.

Ryan McAidoo - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Samba. Offered a different profile in attack, though he found clear-cut chances hard to come by against a disciplined Brighton low block.

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Jérémy Doku - 7/10

A 61st-minute introduction for Elias. Doku's pace immediately pushed Brighton back. He was successful from the spot, scoring his penalty during the shootout.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 6/10

Replaced Rico Lewis for the final 15 minutes. Helped solidify the right side of the defence as Brighton looked to snatch a winner late on.

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Enzo Fernández - 7/10

A late cameo for O'Reilly. He brought composure to the midfield for the closing stages and confidently converted his penalty in the shootout.

Enzo Maresca - 7/10

Maresca's decision to rotate heavily was a gamble that nearly backfired, but his half-time double substitution helped City reclaim control. While the defensive transition remains a concern, his side's mental fortitude in the shootout reflects well on his leadership.