Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk

The Belgian striker has lost his place in the Red Devils' starting XI, with a spot on the bench having sparked speculation regarding a possible move

Romelu Lukaku has hit out at the “lies” being spread about him as speculation builds regarding a possible transfer away from Manchester United.

The Red Devils invested £75 million ($96m) in the Belgium international back in the summer of 2017.

Jose Mourinho moved to prise him away from Everton after seeing the 25-year-old become one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League.

He delivered a 27-goal return in his debut season at Old Trafford, before going on to net four times for his country at the 2018 World Cup.

Lukaku was, however, to endure a slow start to the current campaign, going 12 games without finding the target for United at one stage.

As he toiled, Mourinho was eventually shown to the exits and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The new man at the helm is yet to hand Lukaku a Premier League start, with a substitute role having to be accepted as Marcus Rashford shines in a central striking berth.

A lack of minutes has sparked talk of a move being made, with Juventus among those said to be open to the idea of landing a proven frontman.

Lukaku, though, appears to have quashed the exit talk with a post on Instagram which read: “When the hate don’t work they start telling lies.”

Solskjaer has already sought to assure Lukaku that he still has a part to play in his plans.

The Norwegian knows all about life in a star-studded squad at Old Trafford from his own playing days.

He often had to contend with being an impact option off the bench, and thrived under Sir Alex Ferguson to establish a reputation as one of the best in the business in that role.

Lukaku may have to do likewise, but has impressed enough in training to suggest that he will get regular opportunities to impress.

Solskjaer said: “I used to be one of four strikers when we played with two. Now we have six forwards and we play with three.

“There are enough games. It is about taking your chances when you get them.

“No-one is scoring as many as Romelu in training.”

Despite starting just one FA Cup game under the Red Devils’ new boss, Lukaku has managed three goals in his last five appearances.

More chances will come his way, but for now Rashford is leading the line with Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial offering support from wide attacking posts.