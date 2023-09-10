'I cannot continue my work' - Luis Rubiales resigns as RFEF president after Jenni Hermoso Women's World Cup kiss scandal as he performs U-turn following discussion with his daughters

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post amid the fallout from his kiss on Jenni Hermoso following Spain's 2023 World Cup victory.

Rubiales confirmed his intention to resign after admitting he "cannot continue" his work amid mounting calls for him to step down following the incident after Spain's 1-0 final win over England on August 20.

In an interview on the Talk TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said: "I love my daughters so much and they love me so, so much. I am very happy and very proud of them, they are very dear to me.

"About my resignation, yes I am going to do [that]. I am going to [resign] because I cannot continue my work."

Rubiales has confirmed his resignation in a separate statement, performing a U-turn after initially refusing to step down last month.

More to follow.