'Too many rules' - Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic says preponderance of regulations has slowed MLS's growth

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes Major League Soccer's growth has been a "slow process" due to too many rules.

Ibrahimovic, 42, was impressive during his time in the North American soccer league - dropping 52 goals and 17 assists in just 56 regular season games for the LA Galaxy. The outspoken retired forward, who now serves as an advisor to Serie A club AC Milan, gave his assessment on ESPN's First Take.

"It's growing in the right direction but I think it's growing slowly because when I was here I remember - it still is - it has too many rules to make it grow faster," he said of the league's development. "It's a slow process. But when it comes to the game, quality, the individuals, the game is growing and getting better and better. And you have the World Cup also in 2026, which will be important for the country and MLS especially."

Ibrahimovic believes MLS needs to continue its investment in rising young talents and European stars to keep growing.

"I think when you bring over these big players and they're showing their quality, you understand more how the level is in Europe," he said. "The level is much higher in Europe, with all due respect for MLS. But it's growing. You need to build it from the base, it's not only about the big stars coming and playing. They're not the future they're present."

This isn't the first time Ibrahimovic has been critical of MLS and the North American soccer scene. There have been numerous public comments between both sides over the past five years.

In Ibrahimovic's first year in MLS, he was notably suspended for a game due to skipping the 2018 MLS All-Star game due to fatigue. In the following year, he panned the playoff system that is unique to the league.

“I think the system is s---,” Ibrahimovic said in an interview. “That’s the way it is because you talk about mentality. For me, mentality is every day. The way you train is the way you play the game. The results in every game are important. But here, you come in seventh place, you make playoffs, you win. So how do you create that mentality to be on your toes 24 hours? It’s very difficult.”

After Ibrahimovic left MLS in 2019 as a free agent, commissioner Don Garber pointed to the Swede's move back to Serie A as a rebuke against some of his league's criticisms.

“Interestingly, when Zlatan (Ibrahimović) left Major League Soccer nobody said that he went to go retire in Italy,” Garber said. “And frankly, I was insulted by that. Because if Zlatan came to us at the same age (37) that he went back to Milan, it would have been a retirement move on his part. And he worked his tail off in MLS and he’s working his tail off in Serie A. So I’m not quite sure why we’re viewed differently, but that is what it is.”

Goal US reached out to MLS for comment on this story.