Lorenzo Insigne: I didn't expect MLS to be as difficult as it is

Former Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has admitted playing in MLS has been tougher than he imagined.

Insigne helps Toronto to third win

Notches first two assists for MLS side

'Difficult' start for ex Napoli star in new league

WHAT HAPPENED? The 31-year-old joined Toronto FC on a free transfer after leaving the Italian giants following a decade's service last summer. He's taken the armband at the Canadian club, who compete in Major League Soccer but are currently second bottom of the Eastern Conference after 15 games.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after helping Bob Bradley's side to just their third win of the season – a 2-1 triumph over Wayne Rooney's D.C. United – Insigne told the club website: “It’s been very difficult these past couple of weeks… I didn’t expect MLS to be as difficult as it is, and I’m learning every day and trying to adapt to it. But like I said, I’m very serene here, and I’m very happy here, and I continue to want to be happy and to continue to learn and train with my teammates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Insigne registered both assists in that victory and was praised by teammate Mark-Anthony Kaye who said the Italian "really helped us get out of difficult situations". The two assists were Insigne's first in eight appearances for Toronto since joining.

WHAT NEXT? Toronto's next MLS fixture is against Minnesota United on June 4.