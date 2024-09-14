How to watch today's Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liverpool will be looking to make it four Premier League wins in as many games when they play hosts to Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.
Arne Slot's men put three unanswered goals past Manchester United in their own backyard last weekend, while the Tricky Trees were involved in a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams
|Country
|TV channel / live stream
|United Kingdom
|NA
|United States
|Peacock Premium
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Canada
|Fubo
|Germany
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Republic of Ireland
|Premier Sports ROI 1
|Spain
|DAZN
|Italy
|Sky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay
|South Africa
|SuperSport
The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET / 3 pm BST
|Venue:
|Anfield
The Premier League match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Team news & squads
Liverpool team news
Federico Chiesa is a doubt amid his pending Reds' debut, and may come off the bench here.
Curtis Jones is also likely to shake off a groin problem, while Alexis Mac Allister is also available for selection after coming good from an adductor issue, but Harvey Elliott remains sidelined with a broken foot.
Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will continue to support Diogo Jota upfront.
Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Allison, Kelleher, Jaros
|Defenders:
|Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota
Nottingham Forest team news
James Ward-Prowse and Morato are in line for their Forest debuts this weekend.
Head coach Nuno will be without the services of Danilo and Willy Boly due to their respective injuries.
Taiwo Awoniyi will face competition from Chris Wood to lead the line of attack.
Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina; Ward-Prowse, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sels, Miguel
|Defenders:
|Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott
|Midfielders:
|Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates
|Forwards:
|Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 2, 2024
|Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool
|Premier League
|October 29, 2023
|Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|April 22, 2023
|Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest
|Premier League
|October 22, 2022
|Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool
|Premier League
|March 20, 2022
|Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool
|FA Cup