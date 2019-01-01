Liverpool star Firmino a major doubt for Bayern clash with virus

The Brazil international has been struggling with illness ahead of the Reds' monumental matchup with the German champions

have been dealt a major blow on the eve of their last-16 clash with after Roberto Firmino missed training with a virus.

The Reds remain hopeful that the international will recover in time for Tuesday's match at Anfield, but he is now a huge doubt to face the champions.

Jurgen Klopp is also set to be without Dejan Lovren after he also missed training on Monday, adding to the Liverpool boss' defensive headache given he is already without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, meaning Fabinho will likely partner Joel Matip at the heart of the defence.

"I don't know 100 per cent,” Klopp said of Lovren earlier in the day. “It's Monday and we play on Tuesday so most of that should be clear.

"Dejan, I actually have to wait minute by minute if there is a chance or not."

As for the attack, Klopp will be able to call on star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, while Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge will also be available for selection in Firmino's stead.

Former Bayern player Xherdan Shaqiri, however, will be a closer call according to the Reds boss.

“Shaq did a lot, so it will be close, we have to see.” Giorginio Wijnaldum, however, should be fit to play.

While Liverpool are undoubtedly below full strength heading into the clash, they do have some points in their favour, with Klopp having managed in the Bundesliga for many years, while former man Naby Keita insists he knows how to beat the German champions.

"I'm not the only expert in this regard,” the Guinea international said. “In Xherdan Shaqiri we even have an ex-Bayern player.

"And of course our coach Jurgen Klopp knows all about them. But yes, I know about Bayern's strengths and how to play against them.

"I moved to Liverpool to win trophies. In the championship we are well in the race, and we have a chance in the Champions League.

"We are working hard to present one or the other trophy to the fans at the end of the season."

Tuesday's highly-anticipated clash at Anfield kicks off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).