‘Liverpool should want Suarez, it makes sense’ – Nicol urges Reds to move as Juventus look elsewhere

The former defender has called on Jurgen Klopp to explore the option of bringing the Barcelona striker back to Anfield

should be exploring the option of bringing Luis Suarez back to Anfield as a move for the striker “makes sense”, says Steve Nicol.

The Reds bid farewell to the prolific Uruguayan frontman back in 2014 when he completed a move to Camp Nou.

Suarez has starred for Barca across six years, registering 198 goals through 283 appearances.

More teams

He had previously hit 82 in 133 games for Liverpool, becoming PFA Player of the Year and one of the most consistent forwards in world football during his time at Anfield.

Another fresh start now beckons for the 33-year-old, with Ronald Koeman having deemed him surplus to requirements in Catalunya.

A move to Juventus appeared to be on the cards at one stage, but the Serie A champions have shifted their focus and are now closing in on a deal for Roma star Edin Dzeko.

That is leaving a door open for others to snap up Suarez, with Nicol urging Liverpool to join the hunt for a familiar face.

The former Reds defender told ESPN FC: “Absolutely, 100 per cent [Liverpool should sign Suarez], that would be a great [move]. It completely and utterly makes sense - it's being smart.

“You're going to get a guy, after you speak to him, you're going to get a guy who I think is going to be happy to go back and play at Anfield, is going to get sufficient amounts of games to keep him happy, he's quality, he will score goals, he will give you something in the front three that I don't think they possess.

“Maybe you can argue they don't need anything else right now but it makes complete sense.

“Liverpool have to get an experienced campaigner, who can play at the level that Liverpool are going to be playing at, or you get a real star, an up-and-coming young player who again is more than happy just to be there and get the amount of games that he might get.

“But to the Suarez one, 100 per cent I would do it.”

Nicol believes Suarez would, given the stage of his career that he has now reached, be happy to play a support role for the Premier League champions – with Roberto Firmino very much the main man in a number nine role for the Reds.

The Scot added: “Well you've got 37 [games] in the Premier League, you're going to do decent in the , there's maybe four or five games, you've got , another four or five games, so he's going to be probably getting about 15 games.

“It's the first question you ask him, 'are you happy to get 15 games? Whether it's Premier League, FA Cup or Carabao Cup, are you happy to get 15, max 20?'.

“That's the first question you ask him and if he says yes, get the pen out, get the contract out and get it signed.”