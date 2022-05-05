Liverpool release new home kit for 2022-23 that is ‘inspired by Scouse solidarity’

Liverpool have released their new home kit for 2022-23, with the latest design from Nike “inspired by the attitude of Scouse solidarity”.

The Reds have lifted major silverware on a regular basis since 2018-19 and will be hoping to see that run continue once an on-field look is freshened up.

Jurgen Klopp has pieced together a squad that is widely considered to be one of the best on the planet, with domestic and continental success there to be shot at, and Anfield will be rocking again next season.

What does Liverpool’s new home kit for 2022-23 look like?

Nike

What makes Liverpool’s new home kit for 2022-23 different?

The Reds have said in a statement to accompany the release of their new home kit: “Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’ the fresh design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool truly unique.

“With jersey prices frozen from last season, the all-red home shirt features intricate YNWA detailing on the sleeve cuff, representing the resilient bond between the fans and the club.

“On the reverse of the jersey, the 97-emblem encased by the eternal flames sits proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of those children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough. The change from 96 to 97 is in recognition of Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

“The Nike kit is sustainably made, with on the pitch and replica jerseys constructed with 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

“Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and melted down to produce a high-quality yarn for manufacturing and is part of Nike’s wider Move to Zero initiative, with football apparel leading the way in sustainability, and in line with Liverpool FC’s The Red Way initiative.

“The club has introduced a new LFC name and number style for the back of shirt, which also takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs. The product is printed with water-based inks as a more sustainable option and will be worn for cup competitions and friendlies.”

Club captain Jordan Henderson has said of the latest offering from kit suppliers Nike: “We’re all so proud to wear the Liverpool FC jersey and be part of the swoosh family. We know exactly what this jersey means to our fans, and we can’t wait to run out in it at Anfield.”

Has a new home goalkeeper kit for 2022-23 been released?

While revealing what their outfield players will be wearing on home soil next season, the Reds are yet to release their new goalkeeper jersey.

A club that is involved in a thrilling end to the 2021-22 Premier League title race, while also reaching FA Cup and Champions League finals after already lifting the Carabao Cup, says a new design set to be donned by Alisson and Co between the sticks will be “available later in May”.

Further reading