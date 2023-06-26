Liverpool confirm Luis Diaz to take iconic No. 7 shirt once worn by Kenny Dalglish & Luis Suarez

Luis Diaz has switched squad numbers at Liverpool, with the Colombian winger inheriting the Reds’ famous No.7 shirt.

Milner vacating famous jersey at Anfield

Colombian winger taking it on

Will be reimbursing fans with his old number

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American forward, who joined the Reds from Porto in January 2022, is being upgraded at Anfield from the No.23 spot in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Liverpool have said on the club's official website, with Diaz preparing to put his hand into his own pocket following a summer shirt swap: “Supporters who have already purchased the 2023-24 replica home jersey printed with the name 'Luis Diaz' and the number '23' on will be personally reimbursed by the attacker with a like-for-like exchange for a 'Luis Diaz 7' shirt. Any 'Luiz Diaz 23' shirts and kit exchanged will be retained by the club and donated to LFC Foundation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Number seven has come up for grabs on Merseyside following the departure of James Milner as a free agent – with the Premier League and Champions League winner set to be turning out for Brighton in 2023-24. While Milner was the last man to don the No.7 jersey, it has been worn by some iconic figures in the past – including Reds legend Dalglish and Uruguayan frontman Suarez.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Diaz endured his fair share of injury struggles in 2022-23, but he is up to 47 appearances for Liverpool and will be eager to add to the 11 goals that he has already recorded when playing a prominent role in Klopp’s attacking plans.