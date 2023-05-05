As Jurgen Klopp admits opinion may be split over Liverpool playing the national anthem on Saturday, the club finds itself in an impossible situation.

Anthem will be played at Anfield before Brentford game

Premier League "strongly advised" clubs to do so

Reds sources believe club placed in impossible situation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds plan to mark the coronation of King Charles III by playing 'God Save the King' at Anfield before their clash with Brentford on Saturday, with clubs having been "strongly advised" by the Premier League to do so. The move is likely to cause a split among supporters, with many fans against the decision.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about to issue on Friday, Klopp told reporters: “The club’s position is my position. That is clear. Besides that, this is definitely a subject which I cannot really have a proper opinion about. I am from Germany, we don’t have a king or a queen, I am 55-years-old and I have no experience of that.

"Watching from the outside, it is a nice thing to watch. All the [royal] weddings are massive things in Germany but no one really knows what it is like. It is like watching a movie. We don’t feel it. That is it, pretty much. I am pretty sure a lot of people in this country will enjoy the coronation, some will not be interested and some will not like it. That is it and that is over the whole country. That is all I can say about it. The club’s position is my position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool supporters have in the past booed the national anthem, notably before last season's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley, and similar dissent is likely this weekend - though it is more likely that there will be a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

WHY WILL THE ANTHEM BE PLAYED? The club understand that many supporters will wish to sing the anthem and mark the coronation, but they believe they have been placed in an impossible situation by the Premier League's guidance, with a backlash inevitable regardless of whether they chose to play the anthem or not.

Liverpool had also been planning to use the game against Brentford as an opportunity to celebrate the start of Eurovision week in the city and showcase the event. They were also going to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their official Foundation, marking two decades of charitable work in the city. Now, those celebrations will be overshadowed by what is likely to be a controversial playing of the anthem.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool entertain Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday (17:30 GMT).