Liverpool condemn 'vile and abhorrent' Hillsborough chants

Liverpool have released a statement condemning the “vile” and “abhorrent” chants about the Hillsborough disaster in recent matches.

Offensive chants referring to the 1989 disaster could be heard from a few Manchester United fans in the away section at Anfield during Tuesday’s Premier League game, with the Red Devils quickly releasing a statement condemning the actions of a section of the supporters.

Three days earlier some Manchester City fans continued to chant during a minute’s silence in honour of the 97 victims before the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, forcing the referee to cut the tribute short.

What did Liverpool say about the Hillsborough chants?

In a statement on the club’s website, Liverpool said: “Liverpool FC is saddened by the recent rise in vile chants about the Hillsborough disaster.

“We know the impact these abhorrent slurs have on the families of the 97, those who survived, and all associated with this club.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether and, where appropriate, bring the full force of the law and the game’s sanction process down on those who continue to sing them.”

What did Man Utd and Man City say about the Hillsborough chants?

Both Manchester City and Manchester United released swift statements condemning the actions of some of their supporters and expressing solidarity with Liverpool.

City apologised to the Reds and said they were “extremely disappointed” with the actions of some of their fans.

Article continues below

Manchester United said offensive chants about the disaster were “completely unacceptable” and said it would “educate” fans about the issue.

Last week was the 33rd anniversary of the disaster, which saw 97 fans die as a result of overcrowding in Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield as Liverpool faced Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final.

Further reading