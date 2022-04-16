A minute's silence before kick-off in the FA Cup semi-final tie between Manchester City and Liverpool had to be cut short on Saturday.

The two teams tried to observe a period of silence to pay respect to the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster on the 33rd anniversary of the tragic event.

However, referee Michael Oliver decided to bring an end to the tribute because of some disruption from fans.

Article continues below

What happened during the minute's silence?

City fans continued to chant throughout the attempted minute's silence, forcing the referee to call it off.

Period of remembrance for Hillsborough victims was cut short by referee Michael Oliver after a few chants from the City end, which prompted boos from the Liverpool fans.#LFC #MCFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 16, 2022

Liverpool supporters responded by booing at their counterparts as the players prepared to take kick-off.

What was the minute's silence for?

Saturday's semi-final has taken place a day after the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

On April 15, 1989, 97 fans died as a result of overcrowding in Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield as Liverpool faced Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final.

Further reading