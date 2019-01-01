Liverpool close in on ex-West Ham goalkeeper Adrian

The 32-year-old, who is a free agent following his release by the Irons this summer, will move to Anfield to replace the departed Simon Mignolet

are set to sign former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer, Goal can confirm.

The Reds have moved quickly to bring in the Spaniard following Simon Mignolet’s £8.2million ($10m) switch to Club Brugge.

Adrian had been in talks with after leaving the Hammers in June, but will now move to Merseyside to be the understudy to Reds No.1 Alisson.

He arrives with plenty of experience, having spent six years in the Premier League with West Ham, where he made exactly 150 appearances in all competitions.

He will become the third signing of a low-key summer at Anfield, following the arrivals of teenage duo Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool considered other options, including ’s Alex McCarthy who they looked at and turned down the chance to sign Jack Butland from .

Andy Lonergan, who has trained with Jurgen Klopp’s squad during pre-season, will not be offered a permanent contract despite impressing staff with his attitude and professionalism.

Instead they have opted for Adrian, whom Goal revealed they were keen on in May, with the 32-year-old set to secure his move ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Mignolet completed his switch to Brugge on Sunday, flying to immediately after the Community Shield defeat to on penalties at Wembley.

The 31-year-old made 204 appearances for the Reds after arriving from Sunderland in 2013, but featured only twice last term as Alisson established himself firmly as No.1 and requested to leave should a suitable offer be received.

Liverpool will receive an initial fee of £6.4m for the Belgian, with an additional £1.8m potentially due in add-ons. Mignolet has signed a five-year contract, and will go straight into Brugge’s squad for their qualifier with on Tuesday.

As for Adrian, he will be on the bench when Liverpool begin their Premier League season against Norwich at Anfield on Friday.

Liverpool’s goalkeeping options have been hit by injury this summer, with youngsters Caiomhin Kelleher and Viteszlav Jaros both missing the bulk of pre-season, although both are expected back in full training by the end of the month.

Liverpool will welcome back Sadio Mane to full training at Melwood on Monday, while they will also monitor the fitness of James Milner, who missed the Community Shield due to a tight muscle.