Liverpool & Arsenal given Alexis Mac Allister & Moises Caicedo transfer hope as Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admits: 'For sure we will lose players'

Liverpool and Arsenal have been given fresh hope in their summer transfer pursuits for Brighton midfield stars Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

Midfield pair starring for Seagulls

Interest building ahead of the summer

Big-money bids may be tabled

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American pair, who hail from Argentina and Ecuador respectively, have been in stunning form for club and country throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Their exploits, which have included a World Cup triumph in Mac Allister’s case, have attracted admiring glances from afar. Liverpool and Arsenal are among those said to be mulling over big-money bids, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi conceding that sales are likely to be sanctioned at the Amex Stadium in the next window.

WHAT THEY SAID: De Zerbi told Sky Sports when asked if top talents could be prised from his clutches: "For sure we will lose some players, maybe Caciedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring other good players (in). For [Kaoru] Mitoma and [Pervis] Estupinan, the best solution is to stay with us. I don't know if they are ready to play with big teams. You have to be ready in the head and we can offer them the chance to improve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Italian tactician De Zerbi has continued to get the best out of those at his disposal after inheriting the reins at Brighton from Graham Potter, with a memorable 3-0 victory away at Arsenal enjoyed in their latest Premier League outing.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Brighton remain in the hunt for European qualification this season, but that may not be enough to prevent the likes of Mac Allister and Caicedo from heading for the exits. Both are, however, tied to long-term contracts, which will allow the Seagulls to demand the largest possible fee from any transfer deals.