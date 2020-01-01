‘Liverpool & Thiago are the perfect match’ – Wijnaldum welcomes ‘quality’ midfield competition

The Netherlands international could see his place threatened by the Spanish playmaker, but he is happy to have another proven performer on board

and Thiago Alcantara are the “perfect match”, says Georginio Wijnaldum, with the international happy to have another “quality” midfielder on board despite the obvious threat that poses to his own position.

Jurgen Klopp moved to snap up another ball-playing option for his engine room once an exit door was swung open at .

Thiago enjoyed a memorable end to the 2019-20 campaign at the Allianz Arena, with glory completing a remarkable treble triumph that proved to be the perfect farewell gift.

He had entered the final year of his contract at Bayern and the decision was taken that a parting of ways, presenting new challenges for all concerned, was the best course of action.

Liverpool were delighted to welcome Thiago onto their books, with an early glimpse of what he is capable of offered in a Premier League bow off the bench at Chelsea, and Wijnaldum expects the former star to thrive at Anfield.

The Dutchman told the Reds’ official website of an addition that provides him with added competition for places: “Everything impressed me.

“I saw him play for years now, I played against him when we played against Bayern, and the awareness he has on the pitch, the confidence he has on the ball and the way he manages to let the team play is unbelievable.

“He’s such a quality player that is going to make this team even better than we were before. So, I’m really happy, everyone is really happy, to have him here. He’s also happy to be here.

“I think it’s a perfect match: Liverpool and Thiago.”

Thiago was not the only player to be added to Klopp’s ranks during the summer window, with Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also snapped up.

Wijnaldum believes all of the new arrivals will make a positive impact on Merseyside, with their respective qualities bringing something different to the reigning Premier League champions.

“Brilliant, class – class players,” added Wijnaldum.

“They already showed at their previous clubs that they are really good players and we are really happy to have them here, because they make the squad better.

“With them, we have a bigger squad; I think you need that during a season.

“But the most important thing is that they are quality players and that makes the team even better than we were before. I’m really happy with the signings. They are also good personalities, good people – they totally fit into the team we have.”