Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sheffield United make Lingard promise as they aim to win race for Man Utd outcast

midfielder Leandro Paredes is hoping star Lionel Messi will join him at the club amid speculation over the Argentine's future.

Messi is free to discuss a free-transfer switch to a foreign club, with his current deal at Camp Nou ending in the summer of 2021.

And with PSG having been mooted as one of the cash-rich sides able to afford the 33-year-old's wages, Paredes has now expressed his desire to see his international team-mate in Paris.

He told reporters: "Anyone would like to have Messi in their team. It's up to the club, Leonardo and the president to convince him to come to us.

"The decision is up to Leo Messi too but of course it would be great to have a player like him on our team."