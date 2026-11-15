How to watch Somalia vs Ghana with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification - Game Week 4 16 Nov 2026 - 10:00

Ghana host Somalia in a Group C Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, with the Black Stars looking to build on a recent win over the same opposition as both sides continue their push for a place at the tournament.

Ghana go into this fixture under coach Lars Kim Bjoerkegren having won their most recent qualifier 2-0 against Somalia. Their broader form, though, tells a more complicated story. Back-to-back qualifying defeats to Gambia and Ivory Coast earlier in the campaign left their AFCON hopes under real pressure before that result.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana's group stage exit was confirmed by losses to Croatia and Colombia, though they did claim a win against Somalia in qualifying shortly after the tournament. The Black Stars currently sit third in Group C.

Somalia arrive under coach Yusuf Ali Nur having lost their last three matches, including that 2-0 defeat to Ghana in the reverse fixture. Their only positive results in the current qualifying window came against Mauritius in March, one win and one draw.

The visitors occupy fourth place in Group C, and another defeat would leave their qualification hopes in serious jeopardy. Nur's side have struggled to score consistently, and their defensive record has been punished by stronger opposition.

With both teams needing points, this qualifier carries weight for different reasons. Ghana will want to consolidate their position, while Somalia need a result to stay in contention.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Ghana vs Somalia.

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