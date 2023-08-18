Lionel Messi explains Marvel-inspired goal celebrations for Inter Miami after watching movies with his sons every night in the United States

Lionel Messi has explained his Marvel-inspired goal celebrations at Inter Miami after breaking into Thor, Black Panther and Spider-Man routines.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has made an immediate impact in the United States following his stunning move to Florida as a free agent. Messi has registered nine goals through six appearances in the inaugural Leagues Cup, with the Argentine icon getting plenty of opportunity to celebrate in front of friends and family. His sons Ciro, Mateo and Thiago have played a leading role in his exploits to date, with the Messi family making the most of the summer vacation in America as they take in a number of blockbuster movies.

WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining his celebrations, and why they are now part of a publicity stunt, Messi has told reporters: “My three sons are still on vacation, have not started school yet, so every night we watch Marvel superhero movies. They came up with the idea and asked that whenever I have a game and score a goal, I do a Marvel superhero celebration. That’s how it started, and we continued that ritual. Each time we watched a new movie, we would practice a goal celebration. But I only do them for home games, when the kids are here, near me, so we can share those moments. When I see them in the stands, that is when I do them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi’s first Marvel celebration came against Atlanta United when – instead of delivering a “hold my beer” gesture towards Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham - he stretched his arm out as Thor does when beckoning his hammer. The 36-year-old forward then crossed his arms over his chest as Black Panther does when finding the target in a meeting with Orlando City, before shooting webs from his wrist in Spider-Man style versus Charlotte FC.

WHAT NEXT? There had been suggestions that Messi had been offering a nod to Marvel characters due to a commercial partnership between that film franchise and MLS, but the all-time great is eager to point out that there is a more personal touch to his actions as he seeks to deliver immediate silverware at DRV PNK Stadium.