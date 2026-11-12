Lionel Messi effect continues to shatter MLS records as Inter Miami feature in eight of the top 10 highest-attended regular season matches of 2026

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Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi continues to draw massive crowds across North America after the Florida club featured in eight of the 10 highest-attended MLS fixtures of 2026. Official regular-season figures released by the league also revealed that two of the Herons' road trips rank among the three largest single-match attendances in history.

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Argentine icon drives historic crowds

According to data published by Major League Soccer, Messi and his team-mates remained the division's premier box-office attraction throughout the 2026 campaign. Their April 18 trip to face the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High drew 75,824 fans for the second-largest standalone crowd in league history. Meanwhile, their February 21 visit to Los Angeles FC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum attracted 75,673 spectators to rank third all-time.

Road fixtures rewrite league record-books

That season-opening trip to Southern California also set a new benchmark for the highest-attended fixture in MLS opening weekend history. Across the competition's all-time list, only the July 4, 2023 derby between the LA Galaxy and LAFC at the Rose Bowl, which welcomed 82,110 supporters, has ever drawn a bigger audience than Miami's two marquee away days during the 2026 campaign.

In addition, the Herons' March 7 encounter against D.C. United pulled in 72,026 fans to claim ninth spot in the historical rankings. Over recent seasons, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence has repeatedly helped host clubs establish new single-match attendance records in major markets including Chicago, Toronto, Washington, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Sustained growth boosts overall numbers

The league's official release noted that the South Florida outfit's nationwide appeal has coincided with the most lucrative period for turnstile numbers in North American top-flight history. Throughout the entire 2026 regular season, a total of 11,251,962 supporters passed through stadium gates at an impressive average of 22,063 spectators per match.

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Consequently, the 2024, 2025 and 2026 campaigns now stand as the three highest-attended regular seasons since the competition's inception. Surpassing the 11.2 million mark for a third consecutive year underlines how Messi's arrival has helped sustain nationwide fan interest well beyond his debut season in the United States.

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Playoff campaign follows prolific season

On the pitch, Messi registered 26 goals and 17 assists in 31 league appearances, alongside 30 goals and 18 assists across 36 games overall, as Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference on 60 points. After placing third in the Supporters' Shield table, the Herons have qualified for the Round One best-of-three series in the MLS Cup Playoffs. They will now face seventh-seeded Columbus Crew as they pursue post-season silverware.