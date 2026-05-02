Diverse, loud and proud: Why LAFC supporters are among world football’s most unique

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) have embodied the gritty underbelly of their city to form one of the most captivating fan bases in Major League Soccer. In the first installment of Matchday Ready presented by Tide, GOAL takes a look at the most passionate and fashionable supporters in the league.

It's hard to miss LAFC’s supporters. Walk into BMO Stadium, peer across the stands, and at the North End, you will find a wall of Black & Gold. It's the home of their official supporters' group, one of the most passionate in American soccer, and certainly the most modern. LAFC are a young franchise that plays in a ground that still feels new.

And LAFC’s fans are in touch with that very ethos. Sure, it's a group with tons of familiar touchpoints. Safe-standing sections are ubiquitous in world football. Having a "wall" behind one goal isn't exactly reinventing the wheel. But the way in which they go about their business, full of celebrity activations, fan messaging, and custom kits? That feels fresh, nearly a decade after the club was founded.

Yet what makes these supporters truly unique - what separates LAFC fans from the rest? GOAL takes a deeper look, hitting the scene to see how supporters keep their looks sharp week after week.

With Tide PODS - available to purchase at Walmart - delivering an all-in-one clean, matchday gear stays fresh without extra steps or mess. Whether you’re heading to BMO Stadium or stepping into the spotlight, you’re feeling clean, looking sharp, and ready for game time without the stress.

What makes LAFC fans unique?





In short? They're cool. It's interesting, the way LAFC went about things. The Black & Gold could have chased down every single cliche in the land, basing their branding after the Hollywood sign or Santa Monica Pier. Instead, the club has gone for something far more raw.

"We were about an alley and Echo Park with telephone wires and a person who's juggling a soccer ball with an LAFC cap on. We were about exploring all of the incredible layers of the city," LAFC Chief Brand Officer Rich Orosco told MLS.com in 2019.

And the fans have stuck to that mantra. Sure, there's room for tourists here, but they feel like the real "Angelenos". They are diverse, they are loud, and they genuinely love the football they watch. Nothing here feels manicured, promoted, or curated. The club lets the fans define themselves. And the fans, in turn, delivered.

“I actually make my own outfits,” said one fan outside the stadium prior to a recent fixture, donning shorts with the supporters group name emblazoned in rhinestones.

How do LAFC fans get Matchday Ready?

Welcome to Christmas Tree Lane Park. It's very conveniently located, a rare grassy area right in front of BMO Stadium, complete with a fine view of the historical Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Tailgating is the culture here, and it's loud, fun, and smells like grilled meat. Of course, it’s a visual thing here, too. The fits have to be clean. The jerseys have to be nicely washed, pressed, and ready to be shown off. Expression is everything.

There is, as you would expect with a Los Angeles-based franchise, a heavy Latino influence in the pre-game festivities. That means barbecue, music, and plenty of beer. The club sponsors four fan fests per year, but LAFC fans do plenty of their own stuff, too. There are also countless bars, pubs, and restaurants across the city where fans gather.









Before the game, Olly flies. To clarify: Olly is a falcon, and she does a free-flight routine around BMO Stadium. Every game, the club invites an "Honorary Falconer", often plucked from the Hollywood elite, to release the bird.

And once the whistle blows, the fans never really stop. It takes energy to be in BMO, in the best way possible. If you're in the supporters' section itself, there is a fine array of songs to choose from. They are sung in both English and Spanish, but the main one is "LA Forever More." There are, of course, also player-specific songs, including a delightful tune to serenade star man Son Heung-Min.

Celebrity sightings aren't uncommon, either. This is relatively normal in LA, where sports teams have always mingled with some of the more famous names in town. But LAFC has leaned into it in full, with Will Ferrell, in particular, often found mixing it in.

If the result goes the right way, it's best to stick around. Fans in the North End will usually serenade the players as they walk off the pitch. And even if that isn't the case, there are plenty of nearby spots for gathering. LAFC has a niche in the market in that it is always appointment viewing. While people might leave Dodger Stadium early, or sneak out of a Lakers game before the final buzzer, BMO is full, start to finish - and usually a little bit after, too.