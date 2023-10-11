Was Lionel Messi's bodyguard really a Navy SEAL? 'Giant smoke bomb' around Yassine Cheuko addressed by Inter Miami boss Tata Martino

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino has responded to speculation regarding Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko.

Messi given bodyguard at Miami

Boss Martino discusses his role

Shuts down Navy SEAL talk

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's arrival in MLS saw Inter Miami hire Yassine Cheuko as his bodyguard. Cheuko has already caught the eye after tackling a pitch invader and putting the supporter in a headlock. Speculation about Cheuko's past has been swirling as a result, with some fans on social media suggesting that he was once an American Navy SEAL, but Martino set the record straight when speaking to The Athletic.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The reality is that so many people invent stories that end up causing problems for the protagonists involved. He had never been to the United States. He wasn’t in the war or part of the U.S. military. All of those reports about him over the past weeks are all false," he said. "The fact that you don’t sound surprised tells me that you already knew this. So I think it’s prudent to say this. He’s an excellent guy who works with a lot of dedication, always focused. And he’s a close part of our staff, as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martino also offered a word of advice to those trying to find out more about Cheuko. "At least confirm things instead of repeating what one outlet says,” he added. "Then the next outlet repeats the same report and so on. The whole world is watching Inter Miami because of Leo. And because (Yassine works) closely with Leo, those reports become a giant smoke bomb that is false and that can cause issues for a guy who is a very good person.”

Article continues below

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami return to action after the international break with a home fixture against Charlotte.